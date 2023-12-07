A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a convicted sex offender, who is wanted for questioning over a murder in Minehead.

Richard Scatchard has been added to Crimestoppers' most wanted list. It comes after a woman was found dead at his Somerset home.

Avon and Somerset Police have warned the public to stay away from Scatchard, who has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he drugged his victims.

He is 70 years old and is originally from Scotland.

People are advised not to approach Scatchard, but to contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously if they know where he is hiding.Karen MacDonald from Crimestoppers, said: “This man is dangerous and needs to be found urgently. If you know where he is, but prefer not to talk to the police, you can contact our charity and tell us anonymously what you know.

If you see Scatchard you can contact Crimestoppers UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or fill in a secure anonymous online form.