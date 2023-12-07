Several roads are closed in Somerset and Devon as heavy rainfall sweeps across the region.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in force and the deluge has brought flooding to low-lying areas in South Devon and the Somerset Levels on Thursday 7 December.

The New Road to North Curry from the A361 has been closed due to the River Tone bursting its banks and the River Parrett is currently running very high.

A view of the River Tone near North Curry.

Somerset road closures

A356 in both directions closed due to flooding from Haselbury Plucknett turn off (Merriotsford) to Prophet's Lane and Crewkerne turn off (Stoke Sub Hamdon).

A358 in both directions closed, delays due to flooding from The George Pub (Peasmarsh) to Church Street (Donyatt).

Devon road closures

A3052 Swan Hill Road both ways closed due to flooding from B3172 to B3161 Coly Road.

A3052 Boshill Hill in both directions impassable due to flooding from The White Hart Inn to Amouth turn-off.

A358 Weycroft Bridge in both directions closed due to flooding near Smallridge turn off.

The River Parrett is also running very high.

Flood warnings

The map below shows the flood warnings in force across the West Country. These are issued by the Environment Agency and mean flooding is "expected", and people should "act now". This means:

Turning off gas, water and electricity

Moving things upstairs or to safety

Moving family, pets and car to safety