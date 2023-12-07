A large number of schools in Somerset have closed as flooding further affects the county.

People have been rescued from their homes and there has been widespread travel disruption this week due to heavy rainfall.

The closures on Thursday 7 December include both primary and secondary schools, meaning that many hundreds of pupils will be affected.

More than 20 schools are reporting either partial or full closures, including ones in and around Yeovil which has been badly affected by flooding.

School closures

Kingsbury Episcopi Primary School is fully closed

Hambridge Community Primary School is fully closed

Wadham CofE VC Community School in Crewkerne is fully closed

Hinton St George CofE School, in Hinton, is fully closed

Hearne View CofE Primary School, Ilminster, is fully closed

St Mary and St Peters Church School, Ilminster, is fully closed

Shepton Beauchamp Church School, Ilminster, is fully closed

High Ham CofE Primary School, Langport, is fully closed

East Coker Community Primary School, Yeovil, is fully closed

Creech St Michael CofE Primary School, Taunton, is fully closed

Ashlands CofE Primary School, in Crewkerne, is fully closed

Haselbury Plucknett CofE Primary School, in Crewkerne, is fully closed

Merriott Primary School, in Merriott, is fully closed

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, in Crewkerne, is closed

The school is moving to remote learning today.

Fairmead School, Yeovil, is partially closed

Due to safety concerns on travelling to and from school, the school will only be open to students who live in Yeovil.

St Dunstan's School, Glastonbury, will open late on Thursday

Due to the current adverse weather conditions and road closures, St Dunstan's will open to students at 9.30am on Thursday. Students should go directly to their tutor rooms when they arrive. It is not clear if the school buses are running but there will be staff on site to meet students if this is the case.

Westfield Academy, in Yeovil, will start late on Thursday

School will start at 10am for students in years 7, 10 & 11 and students should go straight to their lesson 2. Bus students will be supervised in the upper school hall until 10am. Students in years 8 & 9 will be remote learning from home.

Buckler's Mead School, Yeovil, will open late on Thursday

The school says: "Due to the continued forecast for bad weather, the Academy will open later and students should arrive for period two at 9.30am and head directly to their lesson. Any student arriving before that time is welcome to wait in the refectory.

Kingsmead School, in Taunton, is partially closed

It will open in the morning but close at 1.15pm due to weather conditions and transport issues for pupils and staff. We will keep you updated with school closures with our live blog below.

Tor School, in Glastonbury, is partially closed

The school says: "Due to weather warnings for rain and flooding we are closed to all students that are taxied in to school due to safety concerns about the ability to safely return them home.

"We also have a number of staff ill and at risk with travel home. We are open to students that do not use taxi's to come into school.

"School will be staffed by the staff that are local. This is based on keeping students and staff safe."

Fiveways Special School, Yeovil, is partially closed

A decision was made to cancel all school transport due to the bad weather. The school remains partially open to those who can access it.

There's also a yellow weather warning in place for rain and many roads are expected to close.

Travel Somerset has urged people not to drive through floodwater, even if it appears shallow.

