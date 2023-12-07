Tributes have been paid to a "remarkable" language teacher who has died in Bristol.

Vincent Le Goascoz, 35, was last seen on Redcliff Street, at around 1.30am on Saturday 2 December.

His body was found by police divers at Redcliff Quay four days later on 6 December following a widespread search.

Around £14,000 has been raised to repatriate his body to France, with any excess funds being used for diabetes research.

In the fundraiser, his girlfriend Emily Cooper says she has lost her "best friend" and that "Vince is just the most incredible human anyone could ever meet."

She said: "Vince and I were moving into our new flat together on the 20th December.

"Something that we had been planning and excited about for a year.

"We were planning our first Xmas, having our own cheeky little munchkins, getting married and moving to France in years to come. I am lost, and bereft.

"My Vince has gone, our future has gone. So for now what I am focused on is to make sure that Vince gets home and has the funeral that he would want."

Vincent had been teaching in the UK for nine years, working as a secondary school language teacher. Emily said it was "a job he absolutely loved with all his heart."

Fairfield High School, which is in the Horfield area of the city, has released a tribute to a "wonderfully fun and joyful" teacher who joined the school last September.

In a statement, Edel Cronin, Acting Principal, said “His smile, relentless positivity and optimism never wavered.

“Vincent’s classroom was a wonderfully fun and joyful environment full of learning, filled with laughter, and enthusiasm for his passion for modern foreign languages.

“He readily embraced school life to the fullest, including joining a camping trip within his first month of being in the school. His focus was always on bringing joy and creating space for our students to have the best memories of their school experience.

“Beyond the classroom, Vincent was committed to inclusivity and being an ally for minority communities, he dedicated himself to facilitating lunch clubs and building relationships with staff and students outside of the classroom.

“The void left by Vincent’s untimely passing is immeasurable, and we extend our deepest condolences to his partner Emily, his family and friends.

“His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and the school will forever be grateful for his contributions to education, diversity, and the spirit of adventure.

“We miss you Vincent, but we will do our best in the coming days to channel some of your light.”

The school is now providing a range of support to help staff and students.

Avon and Somerset Police said that Vincent's death is not being treated as suspicious.