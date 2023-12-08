Cornwall could be getting a development and research facility that’s the first of its kind.

Cornish Lithium is seeking approval for a development and research facility – the first of its kind in Europe – at the former Trelavour china clay pit at St Dennis, near St Austell.

The UK-based mineral exploration and development company is exploring the potential for lithium production.

They want to look into the exploration and sustainable extraction of lithium.

Lithium is used in batteries for electric cars and renewable energy systems and is seen as key to the UK’s transition to clean energy.

CL plans to develop a Lithium Hydroxide Demonstration Facility at the former Trelavour Dryers site, now known as TreLith, near St Dennis.

The facility hopes to show it’s possible to safely and economically produce lithium hydroxide of batteries.

There are no equivalent facilities in the UK or Europe.

Cornish Lithium is hoping to build the plant between February and May 2024.

T he full application can be found on Cornwall Council's website.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service