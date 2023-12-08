Foster carers and those who sign up to become carers in Swindon could receive money from the council to adapt or extend their homes under a new scheme.

In a proposal from Swindon Borough Council, £200,000 every year could be set aside to use as a grant for foster parents, to help them create more space for the children they're looking after.

The report to be represented by the cabinet member for children’s services Councillor Paul Dixon, says: “The scheme enables foster carers approved by Swindon Borough Council to add an additional bedroom or bedrooms to their property by way of adapting or extending the property.

”Foster carers who live in a council house or flats will be able to have an adaptation or extension made in the normal way a family with care needs can do so now.

"The council will borrow to be able to set aside up to £200,000 a year to pay for such adaptations."

The council has said the scheme would save the Swindon taxpayer money in the medium to long term due to the existing costs of placing children outside the borough or with care companies.

The report adds: “Each additional foster home avoids the cost of using an independent fostering agency placement. Recent analysis indicates that the cost of Independent Fostering Agency placements is approximately £1000 per week and fees and allowances paid to an SBC-approved foster carer are around £600 per week.

“By converting IFA placements to SBC placements this equates to a reduction in costs of approximately £400 per week or £20,800 per year.

“Each application will be considered on its own merits to ensure it provides value for money to the council.”

The scheme is part of the Council's wider plan to save money and to allow more of the children in its care to stay close to family, friends and school.

It has recently increased the basic allowance it pays to all foster carers to £300 per week per placement with an additional allowance of between £200 and £300 per week per placement, depending upon the complexity of the young person’s needs.