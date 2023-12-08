A historic tree in Cornwall has been intentionally and 'systemically' poisoned to death.

An inspection from Cornwall Council revealed that the oak tree, which had stood for decades in the Cornish village of Mylor Bridge, near Falmouth and Penryn, had been injected with herbicides.

Villagers had submitted a request to the Council for the tree to be felled, when they became concerned it would fall on their properties.

On inspection, examiners discovered 'historic signs of drilling' and the 'systemic' injection of herbicide" to indicate the tree had been poisoned.

The tree had been the subject of a tree preservation order (TPO) providing legal protection from being damaged or cut down.

It was healthy in 2021 but failed to leaf in 2022 and again this year.

It has now been confirmed dead and an application to fell it was submitted to Cornwall Council by a resident.

The applicant said: "(We) request to fell a large oak tree which failed to leaf during the drought of 2022 and has similarly failed to leaf this summer.

"Branches are now falling from the tree into our (and neighbouring) gardens, representing both a nuisance and a hazard and we are concerned that the tree itself, which is clearly dead, may fall and threaten both our and adjacent properties."

A report by a Cornwall Council tree officer said on inspection there was clear 'historic' evidence that holes had been drilled into the tree and herbicide systemically injected.

The report said: “I have no objections to the proposed tree removal; the tree is entirely dead with evidence on site indicative of historic drilling and introduction of a systemic herbicide resulting in irreversible physiological decline.”

He said he welcomed the proposed planting of a sessile oak tree and an additional Sorbus in the applicant’s garden as a replacement but said it would not add much to the public visual amenity because of its location.

“The amenity impacts and loss to local biodiversity are severe, and the replacement tree will take generations to establish to a size and stature that meaningfully compensates," he added.

A tree survey commissioned by the applicants found that the tree was at “extreme risk” of falling onto nearby homes and should be removed immediately. It said the tree used to be part of an ancient field boundary before the area was built on.

One resident said: “It is so upsetting. It was such a beautiful huge tree that has been there for decades and was full of wildlife even in the winter.”