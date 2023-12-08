Images of items stolen from an Abbey in Wiltshire have been released, as police try to track them down.

Malmesbury Abbey was burgled on 16 November, with a number of items of 'great significance' stolen.

These include goblets, ornaments, and money from a charity box.

Reverend Oliver Ross, who is Vicar at the Abbey, said he has been left feeling "deeply hurt" by the incident.

In a statement, he said: "We are all deeply hurt and dismayed by the break-in at the Abbey.

"We are amazed that someone would stoop so low as to desecrate and steal from the house of God."

Wiltshire Police has now released images of the items stolen.

Credit: Wiltshire Police

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 54230121403.

They include:

Large salver given in memory of George Windsor Tucker, Vicar of Malmesbury 1875-1906, silver with enamel work.

Wafer cup given in memory of George Windsor Tucker, Vicar of Malmesbury 1875-1906

Silver flask, undated

Communion Set dated 1847. Presented to the Abbey by Walter Powell during his time as MP for Malmesbury 1869-1881

Two chalices, one with a hallmark dating it to 1650

Silver salver, undated

Community wafer box given in the memory of Rev. Canon Charles McMillan, Vicar 1907-1919

The Pectoral Cross of Ronald Erskine Ramsay, 1st Bishop of Malmesbury (1927-1945).

Three silver Communion cups made in 2017

Silver Communion plates made in 2017

Investigating officer PC Jo Phelps said: “These are irreplaceable items of significant historical importance to the Abbey and the local Malmesbury community and it’s such a shame that someone has decided to steal them.

“They are part of the heritage of the Abbey dating back in some cases hundreds of years.

“If anyone has any knowledge of their whereabouts, or if you have seen them in passing or been approached about them, then please get in touch with us.

“I would also like to directly appeal to the people who took them to do the right thing and return them.”