Somerset family recreate Fairytale of New York in tribute to Shane MacGowan

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video here

A family from Somerset has recreated Fairytale of New York by The Pogues in tribute to the band's lead singer who died last month.

Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues, died on 30 November at the age of 65. On Friday 8 December his funeral was held followed by a procession through Dublin.

Rosie Homes and her family, from Yeovil, have been recreating festive musical favourites over the years and this year dedicated their video to him.

Rosie said: “My sister loves making videos so has always done funny little clips.

“We love sharing it and making people laugh. It’s having fun and at Christmas time, that’s all you want.”

The tradition started six years ago when the family filmed a nativity, and then over the years, it’s moved towards famous festive music videos including Rocking Around the Christmas Tree and Mistletoe and Wine.

Family and friends all get together to make the video. Credit: Amy Davey

She said previous pieces have had thousands of views just through people sharing them on social media.

In terms of this year, Rosie said it “seemed very apt” to dedicate the video to Shane.

She said: “It’s all family and friends. My sister directs it every year and my brother-in-law plays Shane, I play Kirsty.

“[My sister] films it all on her phone. She’s got a green-screen and that’s how we did the New York scenes - really I was just in her kitchen at home.”

According to Rosie, it’s something they all look forward to filming each year. Some ideas have already been thrown around for next year too.

She said: “We’ve thought about Wham next year, but we’d really struggle with the snow elements I think. Elton John has been mentioned too, I really don’t know at the moment though.”

You can watch all the previous videos on their YouTube channel.