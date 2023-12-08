A woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Plymouth earlier this year

The incident happened on the 61 bus city centre bus from Cherry Tree sometime between 8:35am and 9:10am. on Thursday 9 March 2023.

Devon and Cornwall Police would like to identify and speak to the pictured man as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Inspector Hayley Manning said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out into this serious incident and we appreciate that months have passed since it was reported.

“However, we are hopeful that someone in the community will be able to identify the individual, so enquiries can continue.”

If you know the identity of the man or have information that could help police with their enquiries, call on 101, or via the forces's website, quoting reference number 50230064382.