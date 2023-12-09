A former Bristol councillor is being investigated by police after calling for someone to "blow up" a Jewish Labour Movement meeting.

Harriet Bradley posted the comment on X (formerly Twitter) and has now deleted it.

She has also been stripped of her titles by the University of Bristol, where she was once a lecturer.

The meeting is being organised for Sunday 14 January in North London.

Planned speakers include Wes Streeting, Peter Mandelsen, Bridget Phillipson and Pat McFadden.

Avon and Somerset Police says it is investigating the "malicious communications".

A force spokesperson said: "We are aware of a social media message in response to the announcement of a Jewish Labour Movement conference next year, which has since been deleted by X (formerly Twitter).

"The post has also been reported to Avon and Somerset Police by a third party.

"We have recorded it as an incident of malicious communications, which is currently being investigated."

The Jewish Labour Movement wrote to the University of Bristol to complain about the incident.

In a letter, it said the tweet was especially harmful considering the recent rise in anti-semitism and called her actions "wrong" and "highly irresponsible."

A statement from the University of Bristol said:

"The University was made aware of an inflammatory statement made on 5.12.23 on X (formerly Twitter) by Harriet Bradley, an Emeritus Professor.

"Professor Bradley retired from the University in 2010. Her Emeritus status was conferred by the University following her retirement.

"We regard this conduct as unacceptable and in response, Professor Bradley’s Emeritus and Honorary Status have been withdrawn with immediate effect."

It is also reported that the University of the West of England has stripped Bradley of an honorary title.

ITV News has approached the university and Ms Bradley for comment.