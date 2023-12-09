Cars were forced to stop in the road for young deer which were reportedly being hunted near Cirencester on Monday 4 December.

Huntsmen and hounds were seen pursuing three deer alongside the A419 near the Royal Agricultural University at around 12pm, according to police.

Gloucestershire Police say the hunt caused "a significant risk" to drivers who stopped on the road to avoid a possible crash with the animals.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, has dashcam footage or has any relevant information.

You can get in touch by completing this form quoting incident 177 of 4 December.