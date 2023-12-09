Meet the Bristol hairdresser helping clients with their mental health

Play Brightcove video

Watch our full chat with Nuala Morey here

A hairdresser from Abbots Leigh is providing her clients with emotional support while cutting their hair.

Nuala Morey began having panic attacks when she was a teenager.

Now twenty years on she's helping others with their feelings from her Bristol salon.

Nuala said: “I think because I’m quite an open person and wear my heart on my sleeve, I draw that type of client towards me.

“Over the years mental health [conversations] are massively on the rise and people just feel happy to open up.

“It’s such a lovely little hub for people to come to. If you’re open with them they feel like they can open up with you, it’s really nice.

Nuala remembers when she began struggling with her mental health.

She explained: “When I first started experiencing panic attacks it was so frightening, there was no help for me.

“I hid it from a lot of people I knew because I thought there was something wrong with me.

“I know what they’re going through, I can really relate and give advice.

“Anyone who asks me any questions I’ll be open and honest because I think it helps them.”

Nuala has noticed the difference in her clients.

She said: “It’s been overwhelming. Seeing tiny little steps people make over time, I just give them a massive hug. I think people feel free to open up.

“I think having someone to talk to about it is so important.”