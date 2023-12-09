A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man who was stabbed in the Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Cinderford at 10.20pm on Friday 8 December.

He was treated by paramedics and later died from his injuries, Gloucestershire Police say.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A scene guard is currently in place.

Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has information to come forward.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 446 of 8 December.