An investigation is underway after a woman was raped in a park at night in Taunton.

The incident was reported to have happened in Hamilton Park just before 9.15pm on Wednesday 6 December.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9.15pm and a police cordon was in place to allow forensic examinations to take place. This was removed on Thursday 7 December.

Specially trained officers are supporting the victim, say police.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "House to house enquiries have been made and CCTV footage is being examined.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident."

Anyone who may been in the area at the time or who has information that could help is being asked to come forward and contact the force.