Take a look at the fantastic winter wonderland Jake Skinner has created

A teenager has transformed his house in Downend through a wonderous display of festive lights in memory of his sister who died on Christmas Day.

Jake Skinner, 16, has been putting up the lights since he was 10.

His sister Stacie went into anaphylactic shock on 25 December 2015.

Her employer returned Christmas lights that she had put up on her desk. Jake put these up in his home and then started the outdoor display in her memory.

Jake said: "We added a few strands then the next year and then it was huge. It attracts crowds and has won awards and I don't see myself stopping anytime soon."

Families enjoy walking through the path of his house and there is an annual switch on, bringing together the community.

So far Jake has raised around £16,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support through his work, and that's not including this year's display.

The lights put a smile on people's faces, with many walking through the pathway to take in the Christmas sights.

Jake said: "The money we've raised is phenomenal, the neighbours they all love it, the people who come and see it, we love seeing the smiles on their faces.

"Most importantly it's in memory of my sister and my nan as well who passed away from cancer which is one of the reasons we do it for Macmillan as they'd helped her when she was diagnosed with it."

It takes around one month to set up and Jake is always looking for new ideas and additions.

Jake Skinner has met Prince William through his work. Credit: Jeff Skinner

His charity work has even taken him to Kensington Palace to meet Prince William.

Jake says it was "a surreal day".

His father Jeff Skinner said he thought it was just a phase when Jake was younger.

He said: "People keep telling me he's going to grow out of it as he gets older but as you can see there's little chance of that happening."