A woman has been left fighting for her life after a car crash in Bridgwater.

It happened in Enmore Road, sometime between 2am and 3am on Friday 1 December.

A black BMW struck a bank and a tree before rolling over.

The woman, in her 20s, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital.

Her condition is described as life-threatening.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any relevant footage including dashcam, is being urged to call Avon and Somerset Police and to give the call handler the reference number 5223293564.