A large fire has torn through Bristol Airport's car park.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Bristol Airport worked together to tackle the flames on the morning of 10 December in the Silver Zone area.

Witnesses saw the fire blazing through the car park, leading to the runway being closed for a short time.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze by around 12pm.

According to a spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue, two appliances were dispatched from Bedminster.

When they arrived, 11 cars were on fire and Bristol Airport's own fire crew were already at the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed that the extent of the damage sustained by the vehicles ranges between 20 and 100 percent.

Four or five cars were "completely destroyed".

Avon Fire and Rescue has said that there were no injuries and the fire is not being treated as suspicious as it appears to have been caused by "accidental ignition".

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said that the runway was closed "for a short time as a safety precaution", but has now reopened.

They said: "A parked car caught fire in our Silver Zone car park, which is an open-air car park to the south of our runway.

"The fire spread to a small number of vehicles. There were no injuries, and the fire was quickly put out by the emergency services.

"We’ll contact the owners of any damaged cars as soon as possible. We closed our runway for a short time as a safety precaution – the Airport is now fully open."