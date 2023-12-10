The M4 near Swindon between junctions 15 and 16 is closed in both directions following a serious crash.

It happened on Saturday 9 December and the M4 remains closed in both directions while police investigation work continues.

Wiltshire Police said at 7.11pm on Saturday 9 December: “The road is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future. Please find alternative routes.”

National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

Investigations are expected to continue through the morning, with eastbound traffic being diverted via a Hollow Circle route around Swindon from junction 16 to rejoin the M4 at junction 15, with the westbound diversion operating in reverse.

Wiltshire Police have been contacted for more information.