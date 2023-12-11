A Christmas display outside a family-run funeral home in Devon has been wrecked by a vandal.

CCTV footage captured the moment someone seems to smash into the festive light display outside the LeRoy Funerals in Exeter.

The lights were displayed as a mark of respect to those who had passed away this year.

Employees say they have been left in "shock" after the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday 9 December on Alphington Road.

The footage seems to show three people walking down the road with a dog, when suddenly one person jumps into the display, flattening it completely.

The person then clambers out of the lights and walks away, leaving behind the destroyed lights.

Joe Wreford from the business said: "The twinkling lights are there as a mark of respect for those who have passed away and those who have used us.

"We do it each year, but unfortunately, my colleagues got called out to do a removal on Friday night. At 1am, the Christmas tree was up and then at 2am it wasn't.

"It's just unacceptable behaviour and we just wondered if anyone had seen it. People have just come around and ruined it, destroyed it basically.

"We're a family-run business. We've been operating for just over 65 years. We're well known within the Exeter and Alphington area, so it's a bit of a shame for a lot of the people that know us as well that something like that has happened."

Devon and Cornwall Police has been approached for a comment about the incident.