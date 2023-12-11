A go-kart worker from Devon has been jailed for 18 years for raping and sexually abusing two children, who he met through his job.

Michael Kellard, from Dunkeswell, was found guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual activity with a child, four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and five counts of indecent assault, following a trial on 8 November 2023.

The 64-year-old has now been jailed for 18 years in prison at his sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court on 11 December.

The court heard that Kellard had met the two boys - both aged under 16 - while working in go-karting between 2000 and 2005. He then committed multiple offences against the pair in a number of locations, including in Dorset.

An investigation was launched after one of Kellard's victims came forward to Dorset Police in June 2021, leading to Kellard being arrested and interviewed by officers.

Detective Constable Andy Hale, of the child abuse investigation team (CAIT), said: “Kellard subjected his victims to abhorrent sexual abuse and I would like to praise them for their strength in speaking out about what happened.

“I hope this case will show that we take all incidents of sexual abuse seriously, no matter when an incident occurred, and we will do all we can to ensure sexual offenders are brought to justice.

“Sexual abuse has a long-lasting impact on victims and I am pleased that following an investigation, Kellard has been held accountable for his crimes.”

As well as being given a custodial sentence, Kellard will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years.