A man has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing in the Forest of Dean.

Michael Beach, 45, has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Scott Hopkins on Friday 8 December.

Gloucestershire Police were called to High Street in Cinderford following reports of a man being stabbed at 10:20 on Friday evening.

Mr Hopkins was treated by paramedics but later died from his injuries.

Beach, from Cinderford, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday 11 December.