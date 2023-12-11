A man has been found dead in a canal after failing to return to his home near Teigngrace after a night out.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the area after concerns were raised for a man in his 60s who had not been seen since a night out in Newton Abbot, at about 3am on Sunday 10 December.

The man's body was found in the water at Stover Canal off Exeter Road near to MT Tums Café, Teigngrace, around 10.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Detectives are now treating his death as unexplained, though not suspicious.

They are trying to establish his last movements. Anyone who saw the man walking in the Exeter Road area between 10.30pm and 11.45pm on Saturday 9 December is being urged to get in contact with the force.

The man was said to be white, around 6ft tall and with short sandy/grey hair. He was wearing a Rab navy blue sweatshirt, black jogging bottoms, and grey suede trainers with turquoise laces.

Detective Sergeant Martin Key said: “At this time we are not treating the death as suspicious but as unexplained.

"We are working to trace the man’s movements in the hours before his death and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him on foot in the Exeter Road area between the stated times.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the man on CCTV or vehicle dashcam.”

Anyone who has any information that may be useful is being asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 50230320964.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by phoning 0800 555111.