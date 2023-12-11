A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a tree on a Wiltshire A-road.

Wiltshire Police say a BMW was speeding on the A30 on 10 December when its driver allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Instead, the car lost control and crashed into a tree, causing it to flip over on its roof.

When police stopped the motorist, they provided a roadside breath result of more than three times the legal limit. The driver has been arrested.