Drink driving arrest after BMW crash on Wiltshire A30
A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a tree on a Wiltshire A-road.
Wiltshire Police say a BMW was speeding on the A30 on 10 December when its driver allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.
Instead, the car lost control and crashed into a tree, causing it to flip over on its roof.
When police stopped the motorist, they provided a roadside breath result of more than three times the legal limit. The driver has been arrested.