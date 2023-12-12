An 11-year-old child has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after an incident at a Paignton shop.

Police were called shortly before 4pm on Friday 8 December to reports that a group of young people were causing damage and being abusive to shop staff.

Officers say the group then moved to the town centre where they continued to cause disruption. Police put a dispersal order in place before the group were moved from the area.

A young child was arrested at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "An 11-year-old boy from Paignton was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was later released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."