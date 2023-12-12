Concerns are growing for the welfare of a teenager missing from Truro.

Sam, who is 17 and from Taunton, was last seen in the city on Sunday 10 December.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "They are described as being of a slim build, approximately 5ft 6ins tall with dark hair with a light green bit at the front. They were wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

"Sam was carrying a black and white rucksack and has a full black leg brace.

Sam is from Taunton but has links to Plymouth and Cornwall.

Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call 999, quoting log number 1034 10/12/23.