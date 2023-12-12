Officers are appealing for help in tracking down a man who is wanted in connection to an assault.

Josh Smith is wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police and is believed to have links to Exeter.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, is believed to be in the wider Exeter area but has not been since the 4th December.

Police are now trying to locate Smith, who is said to be about 6ft 2ins tall and of a medium build.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be has been told not to approach him, but to dial 999 and ask for the police, quoting reference number 50230316717.