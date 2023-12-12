A man exposed himself to two women in Dartmouth, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The women had been walking on the North Embankment when the man began masturbating in front of them, police say.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 8 November between 2.20pm and 2.35pm.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 60 and 70 years old, with light-coloured hair which was short on the sides.

He was clean-shaven and was wearing a ‘worn’ baseball cap.

He was between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall and of a larger build with distinctively chubby cheeks.

He was wearing a dark blue waist-length jacket that was fastened with a possible high collar, with long dark trousers (possibly jogging bottoms).

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who either witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the man to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 50230296178.