Bath Rugby superstar Finn Russell on life in the South West

For rugby superstar Finn Russell Bath now feels like home.

When it was announced that the 31-year-old would be joining the team at the Recreation Ground it made shockwaves around the world.

Fans had to wait almost a year before his first appearance, with his contract only starting at the conclusion of the world cup just a couple of months ago but it has been well worth the wait.

Since his inclusion in Johann Van Graan's side he has been a standout performer in the premiership and a key reason as to why Bath have started so well in the league.

The streets of Bath are a long way from where he lived with his old club on the outskirts of Paris but he says he already feels settled.

"It has been great, really great," he told ITV News.

Finn Russell playing for Bath Rugby Credit: PA IMAGES

"Obviously we have a few good results going our way and me and the family are really settled already.

"We are loving it, loving our new life here in Bath.

"It is just such a good vibe in the city especially this time of year we have really enjoyed it, the Christmas markets being up is special."

He says that he has enjoyed exploring the region already but there is more he and his family are yet to do.

Finn, who has a young daughter, lives just 10 minutes from the centre of the historic city and says that he is revelling playing in a 'rugby town'.

"I have never played somewhere that is a rugby town before which is really fun for me," he said.

"It is nice and it has also made it a much easier transition as well coming across for me and my family."

On choosing between the French capital, where he spent five years for Racing 92, and Bath he says it is difficult to come to a decision.

"People have asked me that and honestly it is hard to compare," he explains.

"It is nice being here in Bath now especially with my young daughter and being this close to the city but Paris is where she was born and we have a lot of memories there.

"If I had to decide I would say the weather in Paris but the environment and outdoor space here."

Finn Russell playing for Bath against Ulster Credit: PA IMAGES

On the future for him both on the pitch and personally away from it Finn says that he is excited about what is to come over the next three years he is under contract.

"I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next few years," he said

"We have achieved a lot already and made a good start but we need to build on that and I am excited to see how far we can go and bring something back for this team.

"I am also looking forward to exploring life down here, when the weather is better we want to go down to Cornwall and see all of those nice areas as well.

"Looking forward to getting some golf in, I am going to get the daughter in to it so I can play a bit more as well."