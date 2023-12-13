Plans for a huge 'multi-generational' housing and care development in Cornwall could take the pressure off NHS services in the county.

Cornwallis Care Services, the applicant behind the development, says it would free up beds in Cornwall's hospitals.

The company has applied to convert the 19th-century Polwithen House – home of the former Bolitho School – into 19 apartments with a café/restaurant, fitness studio, three community rooms and ancillary spaces.

The development will also see the construction of an apartment block providing 56 open market homes, 58-bed extra care apartments and guest accommodation.

It will also have a 47-bedroom dementia care home with an end-of-life suite and a hydrotherapy pool for the community to use.

The plans were recommended for approval by Cornwall Council officers after plans were discussed by the council’s west sub-area planning committee on Monday 11 December.

It comes just 10 days after Cornwall's senior coroner slammed the County's 'burnt-out' health system and highlighted bed blocking as a key issue.

At the council meeting, planning case officer Adam Carlyon said: “The lack of affordable housing provision is disappointing.

"However, this has been robustly assessed, on behalf of both the applicant and Cornwall Council, and it is clear that this development would simply not be viable if such a contribution was secured.

"Accordingly, the council’s affordable housing team has raised no objection.”

Councillors heard from Chris Turner, on behalf of Cornwallis, who said: “The council has identified that by 2033 Cornwall will need an additional 202 residential care beds and 857 nursing care beds.

An artist's impression of the Polwithen development in Penzance Credit: Poynton Bradbury Wynter Cole architects

"Most existing care homes in Cornwall do not provide purpose-built accommodation and are therefore less suited to the needs of the growing number of people living with complex care needs such as dementia.”

He said the extra care accommodation at Polwithen would help those with care needs to live as independently as possible for longer within their communities, reducing the demand for NHS hospital beds.

Mr Turner added that due to the cost associated with providing nursing and specialist dementia care, the applicant cannot afford to contribute any subsidised housing.

The committee voted in favour of the plans by ten votes for, none against with one abstention.

Credit: Lee Trewhela, local democracy reporter