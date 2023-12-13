Woman uses giant Cornish pasty to propose

A pasty shop in Cornwall got a bit of a surprise when it received an order for a custom-made proposal pasty.

Luke Muller, of Ann's Pasties, told ITV West Country he's never seen anything quite like it.

He said: "Right back in the day, my mum would put someone's name on a pasty, put their initial on, so pasties have always been marked for years.

"Then people started asking to put specific things on them so we created a celebration pasty section on our website.

"People have been putting things on our pasties like 'you're a star' or birthday numbers but this one came through saying 'marry me?'

"It was lovely and all of us guys in the kitchen crimped it to perfection. We needed to make sure this one was going to get the yes."

Business owner Ferg shared the unusual proposal on Facebook - and it's been seen by many who were quick to congratulate the couple.

Charlotte was behind the proposal. She used the pasty to pop the question to her girlfriend Kirsty, before getting down on one knee. They then shared the news with Luke and his colleagues.

Luke added: "We had a comment back from them and it was a 'yes'. We were all very happy to hear that.

"It was just a really nice use of our pasty, probably one of the best.

"I think it was just at the right time when people have been struggling financially and with it being winter, it's been a real pick me up."