An historic pub which has fallen into disrepair could be added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.

The George Inn, in Chardstock, East Devon, closed in March 2020 due to coronavirus lockdown rules but never reopened.

New tenants are still being sought to take it on, with estate agents Bettesworths advertising a guide rent of £35,000 per year and a 20 year term.

The Grade II listed building was registered an asset of community value in 2021, and The George Inn Continuity Group (GICG) was set up to try and restore it.

Earlier this year, the group organised a petition calling on East Devon District Council to survey the 16th-century pub and issue a notice to the owners to carry out repair works.

The group said the building had "entered a downward spiral towards dereliction" due to a "lack of investment over many years."

The petition received more than 1,000 signatures and was presented to East Devon District Council on Wednesday 6 December.

Speaking on behalf of GICG, Peter Manley told councillors the group has become "increasingly concerned" about the condition of the building.

Mr Manley said: "The thatch looks to be in very poor condition and is known to be leaking in several places.

He added: "The ridge has shrunk and appears to be sagging towards the centre. The flashing has been exposed and has failed in some places and there are weeds growing from the walls and the chimney."

Mr Manley said the group has been informed the owners are carrying out repairs, but said "these appear to minimal and inadequate to protect the building from very serious deterioration."

East Devon District Council thanked GICG for submitting the petition and said the petition has been passed on to the appropriate department.

GICG has now informed DevonLive that they are planning to work with East Devon District Council to have The George Inn officially declared "at risk" by Historic England.

The Heritage at Risk Register typically includes listed buildings or sites which are considered to be in "very bad," "poor" or "fair" condition.