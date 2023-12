Drivers are facing severe delays on the M5 near Bristol due to a crash involving three vehicles.

The M5 was closed northbound between Junction 20 for Clevedon and Junction 19 for Easton in Gordano this morning at around 8am due to the collision.

Police and ambulance crews have been at the scene.All lanes of the motorway have now reopened, but motorists are being warned of delays of up to an hour.