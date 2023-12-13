A woman in her 30s has sustained serious injuries after a collision in Camborne.

Emergency services were called around 2.40pm on Monday 11 December after the collision between a white Ford Transit van and a woman on Centenary Street.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman sustained "life-changing" injuries and was taken to Treliske Hospital.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The man and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both have been released on bail until 12 March 2024.

The road was closed for around seven-and-a-half hours while investigations took place at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.