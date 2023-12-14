Concerns have been raised amid claims cars are parking over graves in a historic churchyard in Gloucester.

Gloucester City Council member Rebecca Trimnell, said people are being "extremely disrespectful" by parking on graves at St Mary De Crypt Church, in Southgate Street.

Councillors are worried "unofficial" parking may be spreading across Gloucester city centre due to the ongoing closure of the multi-storey car park in Longsmith Street.

Councillor Trimnell said motorists have also been parking on council-owned land behind the North Warehouse and Main Basin since the closure of the Longsmith Street multi-storey.

St Mary De Crypt Church said the care of old graves is taken very seriously. Credit: LDRS

Councillor Trimnell is calling for "immediate action to be taken" to stop people parking in the churchyard.

"It has been happening a lot, if not everyday since the churchyard reopened,” she said.

“How can people enjoy this space when cars are parked all over it, it’s also extremely disrespectful to those buried in the churchyard."

She added: “How can the powers that be possibly justify this amount of cars parked in a space that had recently been maintained for the enjoyment of residents and visitors to the city? It is disgraceful."

Church rector Reverend Canon Nikki Arthy said there have been a few occasions in recent weeks when builders’ vans were parked at St Mary De Crypt Church with council permission.

Ms Arthy said: “The churchyard is closed for burials and care of the old graves is taken seriously.

"The churchyard is in the care of the council and we work with council officials to care for it. We welcome a conversation with Cllr Rebecca as we work to support the life of the city together," she added.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We will be liaising with the residents in the area and will attempt to identify the owners of the vehicles.

“Once the cars have been removed, we will look to secure the area.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia/Local Democracy Reporting Service.