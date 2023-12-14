The Propyard venue in Bristol has cancelled all of its remaining Winterland 2023 events due to "increased costs" amid the current economic climate.

The announcement comes following several complaints made by Winterland customers, who had turned up to find that the venue had been closed without warning, leaving some out of pocket.

In a statement on Friday 8 December, the team at Propyard apologised for the inconvenience, saying they had "some unexpected challenges" with their heating system, which meant that they had to close the venue and refund ticket holders across several evenings.

The statement added the venue was by that time back open and "operating as normal."

The St Phillips warehouse was set to be transformed into a classic 80s ski lodge for the event, with a roller disco and DJ.

But now it has been announced that Winterland dates have been cancelled with immediate effect.

The statement said: "We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling the remaining Winterland dates at Propyard this year.

"In the current economic climate, we are experiencing increased costs for fuel, staff, and goods which sadly has made the events unfeasible.

"We will be reopening for our huge New Year's Eve celebration and are looking forward to a series of new collaborations and experiences at the venue in the new year."

People with tickets are being asked to contact Propyard for a refund.