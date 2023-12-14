Cornwall school bus routes saved after campaign led by worried parents

  • Watch Sam Blackledge's report here

Plans to axe sixteen school bus services in Cornwall have been reversed after a campaign led by worried parents.

Cornwall Council had been considering scrapping the routes, which would have affected students at schools including Mount Hawke Academy, Launceston College and Liskeard School, in order to save around £5million.

But after receiving more than a thousand responses the services have been saved.

Some pupils travel to Mount Hawke Academy from Porthtowan, which parents say is a dangerous route to walk. Credit: ITV News

Cornwall Council cabinet member Barbara Ellenbroek told ITV News: "These 16 routes are now no longer on table, although some of them might be perfectly safe for walking.

"We needed to ask those questions. If you don't ask the public for their opinion, then you have a dictatorship."

Parents and politicians had criticised a proposal to cut the routes earlier this year.

One councillor claimed the suggestion was “ridiculous” and “dangerous”.

The identified routes had been assessed as being "suitable to walk" following completion of pedestrian route assessments (PRA) but for which free transport is still being provided. 

The four primary school runs:

  • Hatt to Landulph School

  • Minorca Lane to Bugle School

  • Joan Moffat Close to Liskeard Hillfort School

  • Porthtowan to Mount Hawke Academy.

The secondary school routes:

  • Tregadillet to Launceston College

  • South Petherwin to Launceston College

  • Prince Phillip Estate to Launceston College

  • St Cleer to Liskeard School and Community College

  • Lamellion to Liskeard School and Community College

  • Dobwalls to Liskeard School and Community College

  • Foxhole to Brannel School (St Stephen)

  • Burlawn to Wadebridge School

  • Cury to Mullion School

  • Truthwall to Cape Cornwall School (St Just)

  • Delabole to Sir James Smith’s School (Camelford)