Cornwall school bus routes saved after campaign led by worried parents
Watch Sam Blackledge's report here
Plans to axe sixteen school bus services in Cornwall have been reversed after a campaign led by worried parents.
Cornwall Council had been considering scrapping the routes, which would have affected students at schools including Mount Hawke Academy, Launceston College and Liskeard School, in order to save around £5million.
But after receiving more than a thousand responses the services have been saved.
Cornwall Council cabinet member Barbara Ellenbroek told ITV News: "These 16 routes are now no longer on table, although some of them might be perfectly safe for walking.
"We needed to ask those questions. If you don't ask the public for their opinion, then you have a dictatorship."
Parents and politicians had criticised a proposal to cut the routes earlier this year.
One councillor claimed the suggestion was “ridiculous” and “dangerous”.
The identified routes had been assessed as being "suitable to walk" following completion of pedestrian route assessments (PRA) but for which free transport is still being provided.
The four primary school runs:
Hatt to Landulph School
Minorca Lane to Bugle School
Joan Moffat Close to Liskeard Hillfort School
Porthtowan to Mount Hawke Academy.
The secondary school routes:
Tregadillet to Launceston College
South Petherwin to Launceston College
Prince Phillip Estate to Launceston College
St Cleer to Liskeard School and Community College
Lamellion to Liskeard School and Community College
Dobwalls to Liskeard School and Community College
Foxhole to Brannel School (St Stephen)
Burlawn to Wadebridge School
Cury to Mullion School
Truthwall to Cape Cornwall School (St Just)
Delabole to Sir James Smith’s School (Camelford)