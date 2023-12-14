Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV West Country's Bob Cruyws went to see the donkeys

It's the largest rescue case the Devon-based Donkey Sanctuary has ever been involved in, taking in 72 animals in one day - twenty of them mares which were pregnant at the time.

They were being kept in very poor living conditions on a farm in Wales. The operation to remove them was led by the RSPCA with Dyfed-Powys Police.

Many of the animals needed urgent veterinary, hoof and dental care.

The donkeys are now being looked after in clean spacious accomodation Credit: ITV WEST COUNTRY

The donkeys were rescued in February 2021. After almost three years of legal proceedings, the ownership of all the animals, including the foals born after the rescue, has now been transferred to the Donkey Sanctuary.

Deputy CEO Faith Burden said: "Many of them were suffering. Their needs were not being met.

"They were being kept in filthy conditions. Their healthcare needs were not being met and many of them have severely overgrown feet. That is not a good situation for any animal.

"These donkeys deserved better than that. And working in partnership with the RSPCA and other partners, we were delighted to be able to give them a safe and pleasant environment to come and live in."

The donkeys are said to thrive on companionship and love human interaction Credit: ITV WEST COUNTRY

The charity's Farm Supervisor Josie Blaber said: "It's shocking that it can happen, especially in the UK where you just assume everyone's an animal lover, that those animals could be kept in those conditions.

"It has made the job more rewarding because you could see the difference that you were making every day with these animals."

Some of the donkeys will remain at one of the sanctuary sites for the long term because they have ongoing health needs, but a number of them will now go into a rehoming scheme.

The charity is hoping that many of them will live a long and happy life out in the community in their new homes.