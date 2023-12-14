A pensioner has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following what police have described as a "serious" crash in Dorset.

Officers were called to Dorchester Road at around 5:45am on Wednesday 13 December after reports of a collision.

Dorset Police said the incident involved a blue Mitsubishi car driven by a man in his 60s and a female pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said officers are conducting a "full investigation" into the circumstances of the incident.“I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken with officers to please come forward," he said. “Also, I am keen to hear from anyone who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle and was in the area at the time to check whether they may have captured anything of relevance that might assist our investigation," he added.

