Watch as the plane is removed from the A40

Engine failure caused a small plane to land on the central reservation of a busy road in Gloucestershire earlier this year, according to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

People on board the light aircraft had a miraculous escape on Thursday 10 August after it made an emergency landing on the A40 Golden Valley near the village of Churchdown during rush hour.

While no one was injured, emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed whilst the plane was moved.

In an update, the Air Accident Investigation Branch has now revealed engine failure caused it crash.

Traffic was stopped whilst the plane was moved to the side of the road. Credit: National Highways

It explained that the pilot noticed something was not right and determined the plane would not clear the trees before Gloucestershire Airport's runway.

The report said: "The aircraft was approaching Gloucestershire Airport and descending at low power with the carburettor heat set to OFF.

"The engine began to run roughly and the pilot selected carburettor heat ON, but the engine then stopped.

"The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to glide toward the airfield but, on short final and concerned the aircraft would not clear trees short of the runway, the pilot made a right turn and landed on the central reservation of the A40 dual carriageway.

"The cause of the engine failure was not positively determined. There was significant damage to the aircraft."