Watch Robert Murphy's report

A church in Cornwall has appointed a female reverend - after reversing a previous decision to stop women from applying for the position.

The church is in the town of Fowey, where The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French used to live.

Fowey Parochial Church Council wanted to employ a new vicar at St Fimbarrus Church in March 2023 but barred women from taking up the role - despite Church of England laws allowing female vicars.

The church has been without a vicar for the past four years.

Earlier in 2023 it was alleged that a minority of the congregation said they couldn't be part of the church on 'theological grounds' unless the priest was a man.

Following controversy, the church changed its mind and Reverend Carol Edleston will now take on the role in March 2024.

She told ITV West Country: "It means absolutely everything, my husband and I love Fowey, and getting this opportunity was the easiest decision I could ever make.

"When the previous people stood down from the church, the new Parochial church council took over, they said they wanted the best person for the job whether it was male or female.

"What means the most to me is that they thought I was the best person for the job."

Carol's appointment during the festive season has revived memories of a famous Christmas episode of The Vicar of Dibley in which Dawn French's character Geraldine ended up having three Christmas dinners as she tried to keep parishioners happy.

Carol says that the three-dinner tradition is one she'll have to start.In the television series, Dawn French's character also famously fell in a rather deep puddle, so Carol will have to take care on the paths and trails around Fowey.

She added: "I can tell you now there is no way I'm going near any puddles."

Dawn French may have left town in 2022 after living there for 16 years, but Carol and the actress know each other – and the new priest even turned down an offer that doesn’t come around often from comedy royalty.Carol said: "When we first moved here we had one bathroom and were busy reconstructing it and she said to me 'Carol, if you want to you can come round and use our bath', but I decided against it."It's hoped the new appointment will mark a new dawn for Fowey.