Plans are underway to restore a pavilion in Devon to its former glory.

Positive steps are underway to bring Torbay Pavilion back under the control of Torbay Council, which plans to start improvement work.

The council has agreed on an initial deal with the leaseholder of the pavilion to bring the Grade II Listed building back under its full control.

This will allow it to develop its funding strategy and long-term restoration plan that will once again see Torquay’s most significant landmark reopen to the public.

Discussions to agree a deal concluded on Friday 8 December and legal teams are now finalising the terms, ready for the council to be formally handed back the building in early 2024.

The council has said the pavilion is one of Torquay's Town Investment Plan's priority projects that is supported by £2 million worth of funding.

Leader of Torbay Council cllr Dave Thomas said: "We have been working hard in the background for months to reach a solution. I am delighted that we can end 2023 with a way forward for this iconic building.

"We know how important the Pavilion is to the local community and I hope this news really shows our commitment to bringing it back into use."

Cllr Chris Lewis, cabinet member for place development and economic growth, added: "This is a significant milestone not only for the Pavilion but the people of Torbay.

"We're also already having discussions with a potential occupier that will enhance our growing cultural offer.

"2023 really has been an incredible year for Torbay and we're excited to see more positive outcomes in 2024."

In early 2024, council officers will begin work to bring together a specialist heritage team that can move the restoration project forward.

The council is estimating that work on the restoration project will begin in mid to late 2024.

