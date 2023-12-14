A warning has been issued to people in the Forest of Dean after nails and tacks were found on footpaths, roads and bridleways.

They were first discovered at Clanna Weir Mill in Lydney on the afternoon of Saturday 25 November and additional reports have been made since.

Gloucestershire Police has said the items are now being found on the area's roads, causing punctures.

Officers have urged people to stay alert, especially when walking, to avoid injury.

The force said: "There have been reports of the items being found in the road causing vehicle tyres to puncture.

"The Rural Crime Team are now encouraging local residents and visitors to the area to be aware when on walks as the nails and tacks can cause injuries if stood on."

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible for leaving the nails and tacks behind is asked to complete an online form quoting incident 217 of 25 November.