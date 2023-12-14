A woman whose husband was allegedly murdered in Cinderford has paid tribute to him, praising his confidence and honesty and saying he'd always "make somebody smile" as he walked into a room.

Scott Hopkins died in Cinderford on the evening of Friday 8 December.

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to a report of a stabbing at around 10.20pm that night. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Hopkins died at the scene.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Paying tribute to her husband, Mr Hopkins' wife Naomi said: "Words cannot express how his death has affected the family, but also those closest to him, along with the community.

"When I first met Scott in 2020, he told me right away that he was going to marry me, shortly afterwards that became a reality in September 2021. A day I could never forget as that was the official start for our family of seven.

"Scott was well known to many because of his confidence, honesty, strength, jokes and countless stories. You could always guarantee he would walk into a room and make somebody smile, granted this was likely because of his dad jokes.

"Our family and Scott’s mum, dad, brothers and sister would like to say thank you for all the love and support shown since his passing to not just friends, but the community.

"Scott was my person and everybody would say how we were made for each other, this was correct and he always knew just how to push my buttons, but this was always returned. Even at our darkest times he would always end arguments with I love you because "You don’t know what will happen".

"He would also say "It's you and me, baby, against the world", and we made sure every single day would count.

"His passing has taken a toll on us all, but his legacy will live on through his three boys, but also through my son and daughter.

"I could wish for nothing more than to have you by my side again and will love and miss you every single day. Until we meet again my love, this isn’t goodbye but see you later to my darling husband, dad, stepdad, son, brother and uncle."

Michael Beach, of Ruspidge Road in Cinderford, was charged with Scott's murder on Sunday 10 December.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 13 December where he was remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on 2 February next year.