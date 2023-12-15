A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced after a teenager was stabbed in broad daylight in a Wiltshire park.

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 December.

He was handed a five-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

The sentence relates to an incident in Meadowcroft Fields, Swindon on 8 June, where a 17-year-old boy suffered life-threatening knife injuries.

Police were called to reports of a disorder involving a group of teenagers shortly after 8pm.

The teenager was treated on the scene before being flown by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The defendant was arrested the following day.

In response to the sentencing, DC Corrina Wiltshire of Swindon's policing team said: “There can be no place for incidents like this in Swindon or anywhere else across Wiltshire.

“This was a targeted assault where the defendant, who knew the victim, has gone looking for him and has then proceeded to stab him multiple times.

“The victim has needed to go through extensive treatment for his injuries. The incident also happened in broad daylight in a park with multiple people including children around, which must have been traumatic to witness.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who administered potentially lifesaving first aid before the emergency services arrived.

“The impact of knife crime on our communities can’t be underestimated, and it is a Force priority to target those who are carrying knives.

“Even one incident involving a knife is too many, and I’d urge anybody who feels the need to carry a knife, whether to proactively use it or for their own protection, to please consider otherwise.

“The impact of doing so can be lifelong.

“We are continuing to undertake a significant amount of work on the streets and with our partners to get to the root of knife crime."