A damaged bridge over the M4 will be replaced in the next two years.

Back in June the A432 Badminton Road M4 overbridge was closed for a detailed structural investigation to take place.

A previous inspection had found “accelerated deterioration and cracking” in the underside of the bridge, which was built in 1966.

National Highways closed the bridge to motorists for safety reasons for a full assessment to take place.

At the time National Highways said: “It is rare for National Highways to see structural failures like this though some components, such as bridge expansion joints, fail from time to time.”

Inspections found cracks in the bridge. Credit: National Highways

Now National Highways have announced they will demolish the bridge to build a new one, rather than repair the current structure.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Following its closure in June, detailed and specialist inspections of the bridge have revealed neither strengthening nor refurbishing work would provide a long-term solution.

“Both options would take a similar amount of time to complete as a full replacement of the structure, but would only extend the bridge’s lifespan for a limited time.

“Instead, the government-owned organisation is opting to install a new bridge that will allow for smoother and safer journeys.”

A new 20-metre-wide bridge will be built to reconnect South Gloucestershire communities.

The project is expected to take two years, with the demolition planned for summer/autumn 2024. The overbridge will not reopen before then for safety reasons.

National Highways said: “Detailed intrusive investigations have shown extensive cracking of the concrete and damage to the post-tensioning system that has reduced the bridge’s ability to carry traffic without sustaining more damage.

“Due to timescales and costs, it is also not possible to install a temporary bridge during the works.”

From January 2024, residents will see activity on the site in the form of ecological surveys and vegetation clearance.

The aim is to get the new bridge finished in 2025.