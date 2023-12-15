Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report here

Residents of Barton House in Bristol are waiting to find out if they will be able to return home in time for Christmas.

Around 400 people were evacuated a month ago after surveys found the building could be at risk of collapse if there was a fire.

The results of a more intrusive survey are expected this week (11-17 December), which will determine what happens next for the residents - most of them are staying in a city centre Holiday Inn.

Resident Noah Sharif said: “We deserve more, we deserve better, we are human.

“If they say to us move, they have to give us affordable housing near where our kids go to the school and it has to be the same rent we are paying now."

Mr Sharif has moved back into Barton House after his children struggled with the upheaval of living in a hotel room. He is one of a handful of residents who have defied official advice.

In a video shared with ITV News he points to cracks inside his flat as well as new signs around the building which warns of the potential danger of legionella bacteria in the water system of empty flats.

A new sign warns of the risks of legionella bacteria. Credit: Shaban Ali

Cracks inside one of the flats in Barton House. Credit: Noah Sharif

Earlier this week tensions boiled over at a full council meeting with residents and members of the community union Acorn confronting Mayor Marvin Rees to ask when they could return home.

Councillor Amal Ali, who has been supporting residents, says their safety must come first.

Ms Ali said: “They're not happy with what's happening but who wouldn't be if you lived in a house and you're told it's not safe to live. We're trying to find out what's happening so we can help families with the next steps.

"It's been hard especially for children. But residents see the bigger picture - safety does come first."

Barton House was completed in 1958 and built using a construction method known as ‘large panel system’. The government wrote to councils in 2017 about new concerns over LPS tower blocks.

The council said its oldest tower block was built in a specific way, with concerns that concrete did not properly join floors to load-bearing walls.

Four other council tower blocks in Bristol also have LPS design, but the council said it has “no evidence” of similar issues.

Chartered building surveyor Arnold Tarling said: “There are around 500 of these (LPS) blocks across the country some of which have undergone further strengthening but they won’t remedy all the defects.

“Going back into the building (for residents) is going to be very costly. From my estimation it would be better and cheaper to demolish them and start again. Otherwise you’re pouring money into buildings which are not fit for purpose.”

But it will be up the council to decide what happens next, meanwhile all that residents can do is continue to wait.