A man has been charged after two people were stabbed in Kingswood.

Corey McClean, of Two Mile Hill Road in St George, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on 15 December following the incident which happened earlier this month.

Two men, both in their 40s, were taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds on Downend Road in the Kingswood Area on 3 December. They have since been discharged.

The 30-year-old has subsequently been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a knife in public and intentional strangulation.

McClean was remanded in custody following the court hearing. His next appearance will be at Bristol Crown Court on 15 January.

