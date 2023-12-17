A binman from Torquay says he's looking forward to the "best Christmas ever" after winning £1 million in the lottery.

Mal Duggan bought his ticket on Ilsham Road in Torquay earlier this month and only realised he'd won after getting a call from his dad.

The 47-year-old said his dad called him the day after the draw when the winning numbers came out to check he had played.

“My dad knew my numbers off by heart and he knew they were winning numbers", he said.

“He didn’t want to say congratulations incase I had forgotten to play.

"He called me and just asked, 'Mal did you play Lotto last night?' – fortunately I had.

Mal Duggan bought his ticket in Torquay earlier this month. Credit: The National Lottery

“At that point I hadn’t checked my numbers and my dad said you may just want to go online and check.

"I could not believe it when I did. My jaw just dropped."

Mal said looking after his family will be his first priority, together with buying the first home of his own with his girlfriend.

He added: “We currently live above a shop with my girlfriend’s family which is obviously fine, but all we have ever wanted is to own a home of our own – something which we never believed would be possible."

“We are just taking our time and letting the news sink in," he said.

“Our very own dream home is definitely top of the list, together with a new car for my dad – and of course – our very best Christmas ever."

As a keen Everton fan, the 47-year-old celebrated his win at Goodison Park.

Mal said : “The best seats at Everton for every home game will also be a must.

"Despite living in Torquay I still travel to as many games as possible – I absolutely love Everton and my favourite player is Seamus Coleman – I am of Irish descent so I have real admiration for Seamus!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…