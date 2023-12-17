Police officers will be carrying out more patrols in main cities and towns across Devon and Cornwall over Christmas.

It's in a bid to tackle violent crime during both the day and nighttime.

In Exeter, there will be more officers working late shifts, as well as patrols during the day in 'anti-social behaviour hotspots'.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sheon Sturland said: “Tackling violent crime remains a priority for Devon and Cornwall Police.

"Very sadly we know that there are times when situations do get out of hand and someone’s life can be irreversibly altered because of a single momentary lapse of control.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep people safe this Christmas and New Year, however we are asking people to take some personal responsibility, look after each other and not get into situations where behaviour can escalate into violence.

“I am encouraging those going out over the festive season to know when you have had enough to drink, plan how you are going to get home and look after each other.

“If you are out with friends and a situation becomes heated, step in and try to talk them down, steer them from the situation and encourage them to walk away. If things escalate, ask others around you for help or call 999.

“Our officers will be out and about and will be on hand to arrest those who are intent on committing acts of violence.

" If you commit a violent offence you can expect to get a criminal record, which could affect your career and reputation. Don’t regret your night out.”

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “Unfortunately a minority of people will spoil Christmas festivities for themselves and others by drinking too much and being violent and unpleasant.

“I fully support the police in taking robust action against these individuals so our city and town centres remain safe places we can all enjoy at what is a special time of year.”